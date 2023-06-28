President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill to postpone Christmas from January 7 to December 25. The corresponding draft on Wednesday, June 28, was published on website Verkhovna Rada.

The purpose of the postponement of the celebration is stated to be “rejection of the Russian heritage”, is specified in the explanatory note to the bill.

Due to the change in the date of Christmas in Kyiv, it was also proposed to postpone the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, which was held on July 28, and the Day of Defenders and Defenders of Ukraine, celebrated on October 14, the note says.

“The bill proposes to amend Article 73 of the Labor Code of Ukraine, determining that December 25 is celebrated as Christmas, July 15 is the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, October 1 is the Day of Defenders and Defenders of Ukraine,” the document says.

On Wednesday, May 24, at a meeting of the Bishops’ Council in the Refectory Church of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) decided to switch to the New Julian calendar and celebrate Christmas on December 25, not January 7.

Along with Christmas, the OCU also moved the Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos from October 14 to October 1, Baptism from January 19 to January 6, St. Nicholas Day from December 19 to December 6. Easter, Trinity and related holidays were not affected by the changes.

Vakhtang Kipshidze, deputy chairman of the synodal department for relations between the church, society and the media of the Moscow Patriarchate, told Izvestia that the OCU “by its nature is not a church,” but fulfills a certain political order. In his opinion, the OCU wants to “destroy the church unity and ties of intra-Ukrainian Orthodoxy.”