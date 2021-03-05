President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy deprived Mikhail Saakashvili of his post in the Coordination Council for solving problematic issues in the field of urban planning. The corresponding decree was published on its official website…

“To remove M. Saakashvili from the staff of the Coordination Council,” the document says.

Georgy Tskhakai, an expert of the executive committee of reforms, took a seat on the council.

The document came into force the day before.

Saakashvili, who became Georgia’s third president in 2008, left the country in 2013 after his term expired. In 2015, at that time, the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko granted citizenship to the politician and appointed him governor of the Odessa region. A year later, Saakashvili was fired for worsening economic performance in the region and deprived of Ukrainian citizenship.

In September 2017, Saakashvili illegally entered Ukraine from Poland, but in February 2018 he was detained and deported back. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to return the citizenship of Ukraine to the Georgian politician in 2019.

In April 2020, Zelensky offered the politician to become deputy prime minister and negotiate with the International Monetary Fund, but in the end Saakashvili headed the executive committee of the National Reform Council.