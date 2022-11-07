Zelensky in a video message did not demand that Russia return to the 1991 borders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video message For the first time since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO), Russia did not demand that Moscow return to the 1991 borders. Drawn attention to this Telegram-channel “Military Observer”.

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening video message, for the first time since the start of a special military operation, did not demand that the Russian Federation return to the borders of Ukraine in 1991,” the message says.

The Telegram channel believes that the Ukrainian leader decided to change his rhetoric due to pressure from the United States. It is noted that Washington is trying to persuade Kyiv to negotiate with Moscow.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev suggested that Zelensky travel along the country’s 1991 borders after he called a return to the borders of that time a condition for negotiations with Russia.