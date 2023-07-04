Zelensky orders Georgian ambassador to leave Ukraine within 48 hours because of Saakashvili

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to call the Georgian ambassador and give him an order to leave the country within 48 hours. He announced this in his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian leader explained that he was making a demarche with regard to the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Ukraine Georgy Zakarashvili. He demanded that the head of the diplomatic mission hold consultations in Tbilisi on the issue of a Ukrainian citizen, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.

Related materials:

Zelensky also pointed out that Ukraine’s partners need to come out in defense of Saakashvili, and urged Kyiv’s partners not to ignore this situation and save this man. At the same time, he accused Russia of “right now killing a citizen of Ukraine, Saakashvili.”

Later, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the Georgian authorities deserve a harsh reaction from Ukraine because of their attitude towards Saakashvili. “Tomorrow morning, the Georgian ambassador will be at the Foreign Ministry, there will be a tough conversation with him, he will go to Georgia,” the minister said.

See also Crisis in the royal family: Harry reveals that he was assaulted by his brother William We believe that Georgia should stop mocking Mikheil Saakashvili and return him to us Dmitry KulebaMinister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Skinny Saakashvili

Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili participated in the court session via video link from the hospital. The convicted politician lifted his T-shirt and showed that he continues to lose weight during treatment at the Vivamed clinic, blaming the Georgian authorities for this. The Tbilisi City Court held a hearing on the case of Saakashvili’s dispersal of a protest in November 2007. The politician said that he considers himself innocent, and stressed that being in the clinic “will not break” him.

Related materials:

Earlier, Saakashvili’s mother, Giuli Alasania, said that her son was in serious condition and was extremely exhausted by the disease. “The man has become a skeleton. When he gets up, his spine is all twisted, he can barely move, like a hundred-year-old elderly. As for food, he eats, but, apparently, the body does not absorb food, ”said Alasania. She also recalled that the defense of the ex-president sent a lawsuit to the European Court after the Georgian court rejected the request to release Saakashvili for medical treatment abroad.

In February, Saakashili’s attending physician, Tamara Davarashvili, said that the politician deliberately seeks to aggravate the situation and gain freedom. According to her, he selectively takes medicine and eats poorly. “The patient has been in our clinic for several months now, and they keep saying that he is in critical condition,” Davarashvili said.

I haven’t seen a critically ill patient in eight months. Tamara Davarashvilidoctor Saakashili

Saakashvili himself claimed that he was dying suffering from more than 20 diseases. He is convinced that he will die soon if he does not receive proper medical care outside of Georgia.

Trial of Saakashvili

In 2021, after eight years of living abroad, Saakashvili returned to Georgia. Prior to that, he was convicted in absentia in his homeland for beating an official and killing a banker. The politician is also accused of embezzling public funds and dispersing an opposition rally in 2007.

Related materials:

Upon his return, the politician was arrested. He later recalled that at the time of his arrest he was in a restaurant and managed to eat only one khinkali. In prison, Saakashvili went on a hunger strike for the sake of political struggle and refused to be extradited.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili explained the refusal to pardon Saakashvili by the fact that he must answer for his crimes before the people. According to the head of state, the Georgian people survived nine years of the Saakashvili regime, which left many victims, and the issue of attitude towards the former president divides the society. At the same time, Zurabishvili stressed that the population of Georgia wants Saakashvili to pay “for the crimes that were committed during his regime.”