The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, has staged the last great success of his army’s advance with a surprise visit at noon this Monday to the key city of Kherson, in the southeast of the country, recaptured by the kyiv counteroffensive last week. after months of Russian occupation. “We are advancing,” the president told the troops, according to a witness quoted by the Reuters agency. “We are prepared for peace, peace for the whole country”, he added. With his hand on his chest, Zelensky attended the raising of a Ukrainian flag in front of the regional administration headquarters, while the country’s anthem was played.

Zelensky has made his riskiest expedition out of kyiv in this war, approaching Kherson on his visit just two kilometers from the Russian positions. The roar of the artillery of both armies accompanied the 30 minutes in which the president was in the city at all times.

The Ukrainian president has also thanked NATO and other allies for their support in the war against Russia and has assured that the US Himars missile launcher systems have made a difference. Ukrainian troops arrived in central Kherson on Friday after Russia abandoned the only provincial capital it had held since March, in the first weeks of the invasion that began on February 24.

Zelensky had previously claimed that preliminary investigations have documented more than 400 war crimes in the province. “The bodies of those murdered, both civilians and soldiers, are being found,” said the president. “The Russian army left behind it in the Kherson province the same trail of atrocities that it has left behind in other regions of the country where it has been able to enter,” he explained. The testimonies collected by the media convened in the city, including EL PAÍS, described a life under Russian occupation marked by panic at violent actions and random arrests by the invading troops.

The President of Ukraine has found this Monday a festive atmosphere of thousands of residents who, after the liberation of Kherson, have taken to the streets, after more than eight months, for the first time to walk and socialize. Zelensky has allowed himself to joke that he had traveled to the city to eat watermelon, the fruit for which this region is known in the rest of the country.

Some Kherson residents gather in the city center during Zelensky's visit.

The city’s basic supplies, such as telephones, electricity and water, are out of service due to Russian sabotage during their withdrawal, and Zelensky has reiterated his administration’s priority in recovering these basic infrastructures.

This Monday, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, described the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson as a “turning point”. Borrell made these statements upon reaching the summit of the Twenty-seven foreign ministers held in Brussels. “The Russian army is withdrawing. This is very good news for the Ukrainians and it shows that the strategy of supporting Ukraine militarily must continue”, he stated.

Borrell has also stressed that the decision on when to start negotiations with Russia corresponds to Ukraine. “Ukraine will decide what to do. Our duty is to support them ”, he clarified to get out of the speculation that has circulated in recent days about the fact that the West could pressure kyiv to start talks with Moscow. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported that their will is to continue with the offensive to liberate the rest of the Kherson province, although this objective will require the feat of disembarking their troops on the other side of the Dnieper River.

jubilation of the population

In the midst of this energetic and logistical chaos, jubilation among the inhabitants has prevailed in Kherson since Friday. The neighbors hugged the kyiv soldiers, offered them gifts and asked to be photographed with them amid chants in favor of the Armed Forces. Queues formed in front of food distribution and emergency aid posts, while many adults and children walked the streets draped in blue and yellow flags.

Zelensky participates in the flag-laying ceremony during his visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson on Monday. HANDOUT (AFP)

Hundreds of residents come every day to the main square of the city, with the aim of communicating with their loved ones through the emergency telephone internet service and also through a Starlink satellite receiver, owned by the owner of Tesla and Twitter, tycoon Elon Musk. The service was barely working due to the number of people who required its use after weeks without maintaining contact with their relatives in other regions of Ukraine or refugees in the European Union.

