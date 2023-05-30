Zelensky spoke on the phone with Erdogan and congratulated him on his election victory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday, May 29, that he spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and congratulated him on his victory in the presidential elections. About this he reported in your Telegram channel.

“We spoke with Turkish President Erdogan. Congratulated him on his election victory. I am sure that our further cooperation – between Ukraine and Turkey – at all levels will be able to bring even more benefits to our people and international stability,” Zelensky said in a video message.

On Sunday, May 28, the second round of presidential elections took place in Turkey, as a result of which Tayyip Erdogan won. The policy was supported by over 52 percent of voters. Erdogan himself called the election results a holiday of democracy.