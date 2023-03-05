Ukraine plans to expand cooperation with a number of European states this year. Kyiv sees its task in preparing the country for membership in the European Union (EU). This was announced on March 4 by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Obviously, this year our cooperation with European institutions will be even more meaningful than last year,” he said in a video message on the Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian leader added that it is necessary to increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine, as well as to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister of the Republic, Krisjanis Karins, expressed his confidence that Ukraine should join the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Alliance after fulfilling all membership requirements. He noted that negotiations on this issue should begin before the end of hostilities.

Earlier, on February 28, Zelensky expressed hope for the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU in 2023. He also stated that the country “has always been Europe.”

As Croatian MEP Ivan Sincic said in an interview with Izvestia on February 14, Kyiv will not be able to carry out the reforms necessary for EU membership in the country in a few years. He explained that the EU would join Ukraine if it felt the need, regardless of corruption and other aspects of the country’s development.

Before that, on February 11, the Ukrainian leader admitted that a number of world leaders see the country as part of the European Union only after ten years. He pointed out that Kyiv was told that it could take another 30 or 50 years before Ukraine joins the EU.

Zelensky signed an application for the country’s accession to the EU on February 28, 2022. In April, Kyiv submitted to the European Union the completed second part of the questionnaire for obtaining candidate status, and in June the European Council agreed on the status of candidates for the European Union for Ukraine and Moldova.