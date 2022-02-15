Kiev quarreled with the partner countries because of the escalation of the topic of the allegedly impending “invasion” of Russia. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, writes “Strana.ua”.

Speaking at a meeting of his Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Zelensky said that alarmist sentiments are expressed by three countries friendly to Kiev, raising the topic of war. According to him, Ukraine had to quarrel, but in the end they managed to find an understanding.

In general, the president’s speech was inspiring: we are all together, everything will be fine Strana.ua source in Servant of the People

USA is not in a hurry to believe

Despite Zelensky’s statement, the US State Department ordered the destruction of all office equipment at the US embassy in Kiev. According to The Wall Street Journal sources, the Foreign Office ordered the destruction of network equipment and computer workstations, as well as the dismantling of the embassy telephone system. The newspaper got acquainted with the department’s internal reports and came to the conclusion that now the embassy in Kiev has become unsuitable for use as a diplomatic facility.

Also, against the backdrop of reports of Russia’s allegedly impending “invasion” of Ukraine, the US authorities decided to temporarily transfer their embassy in Ukraine from Kiev to Lvov. State Department head Anthony Blinken called this step “a prudent measure against the backdrop of a high risk of escalation” of the conflict.

Not only USA

Zelensky also called on the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada who left the country to return within 24 hours. According to the president, some parliamentarians have already taken their relatives abroad and left on their own. He gave them 24 hours to return to the country.

I think that they should return, otherwise we all need to – as a state, as a leadership – draw serious conclusions Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

He also disclosed the whereabouts of his family, assuring that his loved ones did not leave the country amid the threat of a Russian “invasion”, despite rumors spread in the press about the secret removal of his family to a villa in Italy. “My family is always with me and with Ukraine. It is fundamental for Ukraine and society to be here, ”Zelensky rejected rumors about the family’s escape.

Holiday on the date of the “invasion”

Zelensky declared February 16, 2022 the Day of Unity. He signed a decree “On urgent measures to consolidate Ukrainian society”, in which he instructed to raise the national flag on houses and buildings throughout the country that day, and to play the national anthem at 10:00. The President also instructed foreign diplomatic institutions to hold events in the host states aimed at uniting and supporting Ukraine.

Related materials:

The date of February 16 was not chosen by chance. Earlier, US President Joe Biden, during negotiations with the leaders of Western countries, the European Union and NATO, said that it was on this day that Russia scheduled an attack on Ukraine. Washington is also confident that the offensive will be preceded by “a flurry of missile strikes and cyber attacks.”