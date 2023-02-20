Zelensky announced work on the supply of weapons previously not provided to Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, following a meeting with his American counterpart Joe Biden, said in a video message in his Telegram-channel that the countries are working together on the supply of new types of weapons to Kyiv, which were not previously reported.

“We are working on the supply of long-range weapons and other types of weapons that were not previously in support packages,” he said.

Zelensky thanked Biden for the new package of military assistance to Ukraine and also stressed that during the meeting with him he felt the determination of the American leader to help Kyiv. According to him, the heads of state also discussed the possibility of ending the military conflict in 2023.

Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on the morning of Monday, February 20. According to The New York Times, the politician arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train from Poland.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, Biden announced a new $500 million military aid package for Ukraine. It will include artillery ammunition, anti-aircraft defense (AD), anti-tank systems and other weapons.