The United States and Ukraine are working together to supply Kyiv with long-range weapons and other weapons that were not previously included in military aid packages. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, February 20.

“We are working on the supply of long-range weapons and other types of weapons that were not previously in support packages,” he said in his video message on the Telegram channel.

Zelensky thanked his American counterpart Joe Biden for another package of military assistance and added that the meeting with him discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict in 2023.

Earlier Monday, Biden arrived in Kyiv. In the morning, he met with Volodymyr Zelensky at the Mikhailovsky Cathedral. According to media reports, the visit was planned secretly for security reasons.

During the visit, the head of the White House announced a new $500 million military aid package, which could include howitzers and Javelin systems. It will be officially announced on February 21st. The US President also added that the country is waiting for difficult days, weeks and years.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.