Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sent a request to speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but the Kremlin did not respond to it. He stated this in an interview with the French edition of Le Figaro, the text of which is given on the official website Ukrainian president.

According to Zelenskiy, he expressed a desire to speak to Putin after four Ukrainian soldiers were killed in Donbas and asked the head of his Office to contact the Russian leader. However, the Russian side allegedly did not agree to the conversation, and later stated that it had not received a request for conversation from Kiev.

“They officially said there was no request. But I remember, ”Zelensky stressed.

He added that this situation clearly shows Moscow’s true attitude towards the possibility of ending the war in Donbass. “They ask me if Russia wants to end the war. This question can be answered by actions: I called, but they didn’t answer me, ”explained the President of Ukraine.

On April 12, it was reported that the President of Ukraine had asked Moscow to negotiate with his Russian counterpart. Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Yulia Mendel explained that Zelensky wants to discuss with Putin the escalation of the conflict in Donbass. At the same time, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said the next day that the Kremlin had not received such requests from the Ukrainian side.

Since the end of March, a sharp deterioration in the situation has been observed in the zone of armed conflict in Donbass; the parties note an increase in shelling and the concentration of military equipment on the line of contact. In this regard, Ukraine accuses Russia of building up its military presence in the region, as it considers it to be responsible for the conflict. Negotiations within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbass are deadlocked.