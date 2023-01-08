Zelensky: Armed Forces of Ukraine are engaged in the transfer of reinforcements to troops in the area of ​​Artemovsk and Soledar

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is organizing the transfer of reinforcements to troops that are fighting with Russian forces in the area of ​​​​the cities of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) and Soledar. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the commander of the direction, General Alexander Syrsky, toured the troops on the outskirts of Bakhmut and Soledar and “organized the steps necessary to strengthen our defense.” This, in particular, is about the transfer of additional units and increased artillery fire, Zelensky said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian military, during the struggle near the city of Artemovsk of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), destroyed the launcher of the Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).