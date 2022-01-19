Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the alleged Russian invasion in 2014, urging Ukrainians not to panic over reports of the possibility of a military conflict. His video message to the citizens of the country was published on Wednesday, January 19, on YouTube-channel “Ze!President”.

He advised Ukrainians to “breathe and calm down” and not to run to buy buckwheat and matches in stores.

Now all the news and information space is full of similar messages about the war with Russia, that the invasion could start right tomorrow. And what exactly is the news? Hasn’t this been reality for eight years now? Didn’t the invasion start in 2014? Has the threat of war appeared only now? These risks exist for more than one day, and now they have not become larger, now there is more excitement around them Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

In addition, in his address, the Ukrainian leader said that the country’s army is ready for anything. At the same time, according to Zelensky, Ukraine is doing everything to resolve conflicts through diplomacy.

Ukraine is constantly strengthening its defense capabilities, we have a strong, courageous army, ready every day for anything, and this is not news. First of all, we rely only on ourselves: not because we do not have support, it is, but because we have dignity and pride. And that is why we have partners, and their level of support is higher than ever. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Ukraine announces Russian troops on the border

According to Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, Russia has concentrated about 127,000 troops on the borders with Ukraine, while for a “full-scale invasion” it will need at least one million soldiers.

See also Michel Leaño spoke about the supposed signing of Marco Fabián to Chivas 1,000,000 soldier It will take Russia for a “full-scale invasion”, according to a Ukrainian official

The official called this number of troops “not critical” for Ukraine. He explained that the Russian ground contingent in the region is kept at the level of 106 thousand people, the remaining 21 thousand military personnel are aviation and navy.

[Для вторжения] they will need more than a million troops, which take time to concentrate, and the movement of such an array of people and equipment cannot go unnoticed Alexey Danilov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine

He added that all the alleged movements of the Russian army along the Ukrainian borders have so far only had a “positive effect”, uniting democratic countries in support of Kiev against the “Kremlin aggression”.

Before that, a high-ranking US State Department official said that Russia could allegedly attack Ukraine from the territory of Belarus. According to the State Department, Moscow will have the opportunity to attack Ukraine from the north due to the upcoming joint exercises of Russia and Belarus. The representative of the department explained that reports of the transfer of troops raise concerns against the backdrop of a tense situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border. In her opinion, for the Belarusians, the country’s involvement in such an attack would be completely unacceptable.

Related materials:

US statements

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in Kiev, said that the United States plans to increase military assistance to Ukraine and strengthen its diplomatic support against Russian aggression. In the event of an invasion, the Russian economy would pay a “crippling price,” he said.

Blinken assured that the United States will continue to strengthen military and diplomatic cooperation in order to increase the defense potential of Kiev against Moscow.

We make clear the costs that the United States and Europe will impose on Russia if it rejects the diplomatic path we have outlined and continues with an unwarranted, unprovoked, unacceptable invasion or destabilization of Ukraine. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

On January 19, the Secretary of State arrived in Ukraine as part of a planned visit. The AFP publication called the visit a symbol of “support for the Ukrainian side amid fears of a Russian invasion.” At the same time, during the visit, the diplomat expressed the hope that Washington and Moscow would remain on the path of a diplomatic settlement of the conflict. After his trip to Ukraine, Blinken is expected to travel to Russia for a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on January 21 in Moscow.

On January 18, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby noted that the United States does not see Russia’s desire to de-escalate the situation on the border with Ukraine. According to him, Washington continues to observe a significant military presence of the Russian military in the western part of the country and near the eastern border with Ukraine. There is no sign that Moscow wants to de-escalate the situation, he added.

“Red line” in relations with NATO because of Ukraine

According to the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, relations between Russia and NATO have reached a “red line” due to the gradual invasion of the alliance into Ukraine. We are talking, in particular, about supplying Kiev with defensive and offensive weapons and training the Ukrainian military. According to Peskov, this state of affairs is a real threat to stability and security in Europe, and Moscow “cannot tolerate this situation any longer.”

Related materials:

The presidential spokesman stressed that Russia considers it necessary to leave its troops near the border with Ukraine as a precautionary measure and a reaction to the unfriendly atmosphere “created by various NATO exercises, fighter jets and spy planes.”

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin also spoke about NATO’s desire to occupy Ukraine. According to him, the alliance is conducting informational preparations for the advancement of forces on Ukrainian territory.

Their advisers are already there, the instructors are there, and now they are thinking how to justify the introduction of troops. In other words, NATO seeks to occupy Ukraine Viacheslav Volodin Speaker of the State Duma

According to him, in recent months, American congressmen and representatives of the State Department have been scaring the whole world with an alleged Russian invasion. “It is clear that Washington is trying to justify its expansion and the advancement of NATO troops to the Russian borders,” the State Duma speaker believes. He also added that in this regard it is important to have a dialogue on security guarantees.