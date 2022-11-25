FT: President Zelensky announced his readiness for non-military options for the return of Crimea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with a newspaper Financial Times said he was ready to consider options that provide for the return of Crimea by non-military means.

According to the Ukrainian leader, he understands how puzzled everyone is by the situation around the peninsula.

If someone offers us a way that will help return Crimea to the country by non-military means, then I will only be for it. If a possible solution does not provide for the fact that all the Russian military will leave the territory of Crimea, then there is no need to waste time on this. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky also spoke about possible negotiations with Russia. In his opinion, they will freeze the conflict. “It is a matter of time before hostilities resume,” he added.

Related materials:

Kyiv on the possible timing of the conflict

Speaking about the possible timing of the end of the conflict, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Volodymyr Gavrilov admitted that hostilities in the country could end by the end of spring. At the same time, he suggested that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) would “return to Crimea” by the end of the year.

Gavrilov also expressed the opinion that negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow can take place only after the Russian troops are ready to leave the Crimea and Donbass.

In turn, Vladimir Zelensky suggested that Russia is trying to achieve a “short-term lull” in hostilities in order to “restore strength.” In his opinion, such a pause can only aggravate the situation, and territorial concessions from Kyiv do not guarantee peace.

Related materials:

Zelensky’s “Peace Formula”

On September 22, Zelensky, speaking with a video message at a meeting of the UN General Assembly, said that Kyiv needed new and effective security guarantees, a return to the Minsk agreements was impossible. In this regard, he put forward a number of conditions.

In his “peace formula”, the Ukrainian president included “punishment of Russia”, protection of the lives of Ukrainians through financial and military assistance to Kyiv, respect for the country’s territorial integrity and security guarantees. Zelensky called the fifth condition “the determination of the world to rally around Ukraine.”

In addition, he demanded the restoration of “radiation safety” at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the introduction of a price ceiling for Russian energy resources, and the expansion of the grain deal.

Zelensky also indicated that he had received signals from allies about Russia’s desire to conduct direct negotiations. He stressed that he did not want to conduct a dialogue with Moscow “behind the scenes.” At the end of September, the President of Ukraine said that he would not negotiate with Russia as long as Vladimir Putin was president.

Related materials:

Russia’s position

Commenting on Zelensky’s demands, Vladimir Polyakov, deputy of the People’s Council of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), noted that the “peace formula” proposed by the Ukrainian leader was not viable and his proposals would in no way affect the end of hostilities.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, even called Zelensky’s conditions ridiculous. He offered Kyiv his conditions, including the recognition of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as Crimea and Sevastopol as part of Russia.

Commenting on Zelensky’s statements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Kyiv is changing its position on the negotiations, since “they have seven Fridays in the week.”

The press secretary of the Russian president drew attention to the fact that first Kyiv actually adopts a law prohibiting any kind of negotiations, and then says that it wants negotiations, but public ones. Peskov also emphasized that it is possible to achieve the goals of a special military operation (SVO) through peaceful negotiations, but they are now impossible due to the position of the Ukrainian side.

At the end of October, Vladimir Putin himself suggested waiting until Kyiv’s “good will” matures to continue negotiations.

How can we now discuss possible agreements if the other side does not even want to talk to us? Well we’ll wait Vladimir Putin President of Russia

At the same time, Putin recalled that Moscow’s position on this issue is known and “is not subject to any changes or doubts.” The President stressed that in order to reach agreements, it is necessary to “sit down at the negotiating table and negotiate.”