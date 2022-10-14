Zelensky said that Saudi Arabia promised to provide macro-financial assistance to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Saudi Arabia had promised to provide macro-financial assistance to Kyiv, he wrote about this on his page in Twitter.

According to the Ukrainian leader, he discussed this issue during a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. “We have agreed on the provision of macro-financial assistance by Saudi Arabia to Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

On Friday, October 14, Saudi Arabia stated that there was no political background to the OPEC+ decision.

Earlier, the United States said that, having decided to cut oil production as part of the OPEC + deal, Saudi Arabia is helping Russia in a special military operation in Ukraine.