Zelensky: Ukraine receives ‘positive signals’ from West on strikes against Russia

Ukraine has made progress on the issue of using Western weapons to strike Russia, the republic’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said in a statement leads Politico.

He shared that the constant pressure on Western countries may be starting to yield results. “We have started to receive some positive signals about the use of long-range assets: some,” Zelensky said.

He called the situation unfair when Kyiv knows where “the point from which a missile or bomb is launched” is, but cannot strike back.