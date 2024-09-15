Zelensky wanted to deprive Russians of a comfortable life

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted that Kyiv wants to leave Russians without a comfortable life. He spoke about this in a conversation with CNN.

The politician expressed the opinion that if the residents of Russia find themselves without comfortable conditions, in particular without electricity, and if they feel threatened, they will put pressure on the country’s president, Vladimir Putin. “That’s why I say: make Ukraine strong, and you will see that he will sit down at the negotiating table,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky does not reveal his “victory plan”

There are few points in Ukraine’s “victory plan,” Zelensky said. He said he could not disclose the details of his strategy because he had “given his word” to US President Joe Biden.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader admitted that the plan has not yet been finalized. “We will prepare a plan in November. I will present it to President Biden, candidates Trump and Harris, as well as the leaders of the G7 countries, because I want to know their opinion,” the politician noted.

The Italian newspaper la Repubblica, which interviewed Zelensky, suggested that the future document would focus on “including an active role for the West in defending Ukraine, which would guarantee the end of hostilities.” It is also noted that the document would be “aimed at starting negotiations with Moscow.”

Ukraine rejects ceasefire idea

On September 15, journalists from the German publication Bild found out that Zelensky’s plan includes, among other things, a ceasefire in certain areas of the contact line and an agreement to freeze the conflict. It is also claimed that at the same time, the Ukrainian leader wants to ask Biden to lift the ban on strikes deep into Russia with Western long-range weapons. He plans to tell Biden about his idea, and for this purpose he will travel to the United States in the coming weeks.

Bankova responded to the publication in a categorical manner. Advisor to the President of Ukraine Dmitry Litvin called the information fake. “Of the few people who are currently involved with the president in preparing the victory plan, none spoke to Bild,” he said, specifying that Kyiv is categorically against freezing the conflict. “It is important that the US support the victory plan, not capitulation,” the official said.

Kyiv expects strikes deep into Russian territory

On September 14, it became known that Kyiv had given Washington and London a list of targets in Russia that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) planned to strike with long-range weapons. “Two European diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Ukraine had given the US and UK a list of potential targets in Russia that could be hit if allowed,” Reuters reported, citing a source.

At the moment, Washington has not given its permission for such strikes. The Sunday Times newspaper found out that the US will not change its position until Zelensky shows the White House his “plan for victory” in military operations. According to the information that journalists have, this condition is one of the main ones for launching missile strikes on the “old” Russian regions.