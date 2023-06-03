President Zelensky says counteroffensive could cost Ukraine dearly

A counteroffensive could cost Ukraine dearly, President of the Republic Volodymyr Zelensky said in a interview newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

According to him, various scenarios of a counteroffensive are possible, it “can happen in different ways.” At the same time, Zelensky noted that a counteroffensive could be too expensive for Ukraine due to the lack of protection from Russian aviation.

Earlier, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, Mark Milley, said that American Abrams tanks and F-16 fighters do not use the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the counteroffensive. Despite the fact that Ukrainian soldiers have begun to be trained to operate tanks, these systems will not be ready for a counterattack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he pointed out. Kyiv needs the equipment in the long run, when Moscow launches a new offensive, Milli concluded.

At the end of May, Zelensky announced that Kyiv had approved the dates for the start of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, the Ukrainian leadership has already made decisions on how and when the units will move on.