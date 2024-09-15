Zelensky hinted that Kyiv wants to leave Russians without a comfortable life

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted that Kyiv wants to leave Russians without a comfortable life. He spoke about this in a conversation with CNN.

The politician expressed the opinion that if the residents of Russia find themselves without comfortable conditions, in particular without electricity, and if they are in danger, they will put pressure on the country’s president, Vladimir Putin. “That’s why I say: make Ukraine strong, and you will see that he will sit down at the negotiating table,” Zelensky said.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian leader in a conversation with CNN also named the movement of Russian troops as the goal of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region. At the same time, he called the attack of the AFU on the Russian border region a risky operation.

In addition, Zelensky responded to the words of US presidential candidate Donald Trump in a conversation with an American channel about a quick end to the conflict in Ukraine if he wins the election. He considered Trump’s words to be election promises.