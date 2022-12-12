The President of Ukraine Zelensky said that he would like to go to the sea and drink beer

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about his desire to go to the sea and drink beer. He stated this in an interview with TV presenter David Letterman in the special issue of the Netflix show “My next guest needs no introduction.” Telegram-channel “Politics of the country”.

According to Zelensky, so far he is not thinking about the next presidential term and is not ready to talk about his desire to remain in power.

The head of state added that he would like to “go to the sea and just drink beer.”

Earlier, Zelensky said that he intended to go to Crimea after the “victory of Ukraine” and admitted that he really wants to see the sea. He also stated that the trip should take place in the summer.