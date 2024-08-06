Zelensky has begun preparing a base to end the conflict with Russia in 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced his intention to end the conflict with Russia in 2024.

“Our unwavering goal is to prepare a real basis for a just end to the war this year,” he said.

Zelensky called the end of hostilities Ukraine’s main need. The conflict, according to him, must be ended on fair terms and as soon as possible.

In addition, the Ukrainian president allowed for a referendum to be held in the country on the conditions for ending the conflict with Russia. He noted that the “question of territorial integrity” of the country cannot be decided only by the head of state, and the people must also express their position on it.

At the same time, he called this option “not the best.” According to him, the transfer of part of Ukrainian territories under Russian control would be a victory for Moscow.

American commentator Ivan Eland believes that Ukraine will not be able to regain its lost territories even with the help of the West. “The likelihood that a much smaller (both in terms of production and population) Ukraine — even with Western-supplied weapons, technology and training — will fully regain territory by military means seems like a pipe dream,” he said.

Eland also added that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump will not pay as much attention to the Ukrainian crisis as current US leader Joe Biden does.

Russia distrusts Ukraine’s words about negotiations

Adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office Mykhailo Podolyak previously stated the country’s readiness for negotiations on terms based on international law as a concept. According to him, the main requirement is the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state.

At the same time, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Alexei Chepa, expressed his distrust of this statement. “I completely distrust all the statements of the Ukrainian side. There are a lot of contradictory statements. We have seen how [министр иностранных дел Украины Дмитрий] Kuleba made certain statements and completely changed his rhetoric in two days, returning to Kyiv. We hear about readiness under certain conditions, then completely different conditions, then a complete refusal to negotiate, and again it is unclear who is the legitimate party in Ukraine today for conducting negotiations,” the deputy emphasized.

In addition, American historian Alexander Robert doubted Ukraine’s intention to end the conflict, since it is necessary to think about a long-term peace, and not one that will be violated after some time. Even if a peace treaty is signed, in his opinion, Kyiv will use the time gained to prepare for continued military action.

“The Russians know this, they will not fall into this trap. They understand that in the event of a ceasefire, the Ukrainians will rearm to start a new round,” he concluded.