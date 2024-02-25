Zelensky said that Kyiv will not use Western weapons to strike Russia

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kyiv will not use weapons transferred from the West to strike targets on Russian territory. Strana.ua writes about this in Telegram.

“Ukraine does not have the opportunity, does not have the right and will never use its partners’ weapons in territories other than Ukrainian,” he said during a press conference.

It was previously reported that the West is demanding that Kyiv provide a list of targets on Russian territory with justification for the advisability of striking them. As the source clarified, the operation and use of ammunition supplied to Ukraine should be carried out under the control of NATO specialists, who “are actually turning the Kiev regime into a terrorist organization.”

On February 22, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, recalled that the United States has never abandoned the idea of ​​supplying extended-range Army Tactical Missile System missiles to Ukraine. Washington still admits the possibility of supplying these ballistic missiles.