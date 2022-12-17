The most difficult situation with water supply is observed in Kyiv, Vinnitsa, Lvov and their regions. This was announced on Saturday, December 17, by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegram channel.

“The most difficult situation is Kyiv and the region, Vinnytsia and the region, Lviv and the region, but, unfortunately, there are large-scale shutdowns in many other regions,” he said.

According to Zelensky, the situation with heat supply remains difficult, but the restoration of water supply causes even greater difficulties. He noted the need for a huge amount of work to restore the country’s energy system.

On the same day, the Ukrainian energy company Ukrenergo announced a significant deficit in the country’s energy system. The company clarified that the situation is complicated by bad weather.

On December 7, Zelensky acknowledged the impossibility of restoring the energy system of Ukraine. According to the president, in the near future it will not be possible to refuse emergency shutdowns in most settlements.

On the same day, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that the capital could lose water, light and heat. According to him, heating points prepared by the authorities will not be enough for all residents of the capital. At the moment, there are about 500 such points, and 3 million people live in the city.

Russian troops began striking Ukraine’s military infrastructure and related energy facilities on 10 October. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was Moscow’s response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

