Based on the results of inspections in the territorial recruitment and support centers (military registration and enlistment offices. – Ed.) in Ukraine, numerous violations and abuses were established. This was announced on Thursday, August 3, by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The facts revealed by law enforcement officers will be presented to the public and investigated within the framework of criminal proceedings,” he said.

The President said that unscrupulous employees of departments will be replaced by combat veterans, as well as the military, who, for health reasons, cannot continue to serve in the army.

On the eve it became known about the excess of authority by the head of one of the departments of the Uzhgorod district TCC. According to the investigation, the military commissar used soldiers during the construction of the estate. A criminal case was initiated against him, in addition, the involvement of other persons in illegal activities is being established.

Earlier, on August 1, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine announced the initiation of a criminal case on illegal enrichment against the military commissar of the Dnepropetrovsk region. He was searched. The investigation believes that during the martial law that has been in force in the country since February 2022, the military commissar registered several cars and two apartments in the city of Dnipro (formerly Dnipropetrovsk) for his father.

On July 25, a Kyiv court arrested Yevgeny Borisov, a former military commissar of the Odessa region, for 60 days with the possibility of posting a bail of 150 million hryvnia ($4.1 million). He is suspected of illegal enrichment, failure to appear for service and evasion of military service during the general mobilization. He was arrested on July 24th. Under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Borisov faces up to 10 years in prison.