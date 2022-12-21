Zelensky said that he excludes compromises within the framework of the “just peace” of Ukraine and Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden, spoke about what he understands as a “just world” following the results of hostilities, while excluding compromises within it. The broadcast was on YouTubechannel of the White House.

“It seems to me that the world is fair in different ways for all of us. For me, as president, there are no compromises regarding our land, territorial integrity, sovereignty,” he said. Also, Zelensky added, this implies compensation for damage.

Zelensky also promised to return home with “wonderful news”, announcing a new stage in relations with the United States.

Zelensky arrived in the United States on Wednesday, December 21. During the meeting, Biden promised that Washington would continue to increase military support for Kyiv, including the supply of air defense systems (ADS).