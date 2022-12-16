President of Ukraine Zelensky admitted that he was called to sit down at the negotiating table with Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged that he is being urged to sit down at the negotiating table with Moscow. He spoke about this in an interview with the French TV channel. LCI.

“However, I see no subject for discussion,” the Ukrainian leader said.

He also noted that he did not consider the dialogue between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin useful. However, Zelensky believes that this will not bring results.

macron earlier urged develop security guarantees for Russia after the restoration of peace in Ukraine. According to him, Europe should pay attention to the words of the head of state Vladimir Putin that NATO is approaching the Russian borders.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the DPR and LPR.