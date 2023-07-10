Zelensky announced the possibility of Biden to end the conflict with the Russian Federation in five minutes at the cost of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden could end the conflict in Ukraine in five minutes. This was stated by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky

“If we are talking about ending the conflict at the cost of Ukraine, about forcing us to give up our territories, well, I think that in this way Biden could end it even in five minutes,” he said. Zelensky added that Kyiv considers this option unacceptable.

Speaking about the words of the former head of the White House of US President Donald Trump, who promised to end the conflict in a day, Zelensky noted that he already had such a chance. “He had this time, but he apparently had some other priorities,” he concluded.

Related materials:

Earlier, Trump admitted that Kyiv would have to cede part of the lost territories in favor of Russia in order to conclude peace and end hostilities. In his opinion, it is necessary to exclude the option in which there will be taboo topics in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Path of Dialogue

In June, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, spoke about the circumstances under which the conflict in Ukraine could end. He pointed out that for this, the US “must give orders to its vassals” in Kyiv. Such signals are not being received now, which indicates Washington’s unwillingness to end the crisis. According to the diplomat, the United States expects a strategic defeat for Russia. “I want to tell you: you will not wait for this,” the permanent representative emphasized.

Nebenzya also spoke about the missed chance for peace in Ukraine. In his opinion, the possibility of resolving the conflict on the same terms was lost in the spring of 2022.

Now, after the chance for peace thanks to the US and the EU was lost in March last year, its conditions for Ukraine, of course, will be different. Vasily NebenzyaPermanent Representative of Russia to the UN

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the schizophrenic position of Western countries to end the conflict in Ukraine. The minister considered strange the statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about the need for negotiations.

This is already a schizophrenic situation when they say that everything will be completed by negotiations, but first Russia must be defeated Sergey LavrovMinister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

He recalled that Blinken himself, as well as the leaders of the US National Security Council, the leaders of the European Union and NATO at the same time declare that Ukraine must first carry out a successful counteroffensive at the front. In addition, according to him, the main goal of freezing the conflict is to allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to succeed in the counteroffensive.

The dialogue is supported by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. He said that with the readiness of European countries for negotiations, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky “takes an extreme position”, intending to “fight even to the last Ukrainian.” In his opinion, the negotiations are at an impasse, but there is still a way out to a peaceful solution. “I proceed from the fact that the first three rounds were held on the territory of Belarus,” the president said. Lukashenko also noted that the seizure of the western regions of Ukraine by Poland and other Western countries is unacceptable for Belarus and Russia.

Kyiv’s pumping of weapons continues

Last week, the US announced a plan to transfer cluster munitions to Kyiv. John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council (NSC), said that the US decision was due to the need to compensate for the expenditure of artillery shells of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He added that the U.S. “is attentive to concerns about civilian casualties and unexploded ordnance.”

The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, recalled that during the conduct of a special military operation by Russia, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already used cluster munitions, including on residential buildings. “They were hit on Izyum in 2022 after the city was liberated by Russian troops,” he said, noting that these attacks were recorded by the human rights organization Human Rights Watch. “There is no reason to even doubt that American ammunition will also be used to commit new war crimes,” the politician summed up.

Former US Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling has suggested that cluster munitions will not help the Armed Forces cope with the main obstacles in advancing during the counteroffensive. He pointed out that these shells would not be able to clear minefields and were ineffective in clearing trenches. In addition, they can pose a danger to the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who will have to move through the territory where unexploded ordnance remains.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen spoke about the “painful experience” of his country, which the United States littered with cluster munitions. He warned that the use of such shells by Kiev would be a disaster for ordinary Ukrainians, and these bombs would prove to be “the biggest danger to Ukrainians for many years, even a hundred years.”