Zelensky called the Orlan reconnaissance drones of the Russian Armed Forces a serious challenge for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Orlan unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are in service with the Russian Armed Forces, a serious challenge from the enemy. He said this during a press conference at the Ukraine 2024. Independence forum, the video was published on YouTube– the presidential office channel.

They have a lot of reconnaissance drones. And this is a really serious challenge, – the Ukrainian leader said.