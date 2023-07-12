Zelensky complains about the “delays” in joining NATO, the hysterical reaction that creates dismay among the top management

The story it concerns Zelensky is confirming that it is an increasingly surreal affair and the NATO summit held at Vilnius in Lithuania it has given plastic confirmation. NATO, through its secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, let the Ukrainian leader know that “there will be membership only when all the conditions are met”. So first you land on Vilniusas planned, Zelensky made a nice spit on the plate where he (literally) eats, since he overindulged at the official dinner afterwards.

“It is absurd and unprecedented that there is no timetable, neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine’s entry into NATO”, he ruled somewhat indignant. But not happy, as soon as he landed, he went to stir up the crowd in Vilnius and fired another one: “LNATO will make Ukraine safer and Ukraine will make NATO stronger“. So let’s thank Ukraine that “will make us stronger”. For now, however, it has only made our mortgages and energy much higher. So the man in the sweaty military T-shirt and dancing on stilettos takes to fish in the face who allowed him to resist and counterattack the Russian Federation, providing him

The G7 secures Ukraine with a system of guarantees and protections pending NATO membership which will only take place after the end of the war. ‘Kiev has never been so close’, said Secretary General Stoltenberg at the end of the Vilnius summit. President Zelensky accepts the result and recognizes the line of the allies, but adds that ‘nothing counts as membership’. In the final declaration of the summit, a sort of Cold War 2.0 is born: the Alliance redesigns its strategy and returns to defend itself against Russia, also looking to Beijing. ‘We have united the world to support Kiev. Compactness is a model for all challenges,’ says US President Biden at the University of Vilnius.







weapons and a sea of ​​euros – dollars.

There hysterical reaction by Zelensky has caused discouragement and dismay among NATO leaders who will feel the need to specify that “the future of Ukraine is in NATO” to appease the Ukrainian comedian who risked prosecution for corruption before the war broke out.

Joe Biden himself was obviously annoyed by the Ukrainian’s impertinence, especially after he granted him the supply of the deadly cluster bombs which pitted him against all his European allies and above all the historic ones Canada, UK and New Zealand. Something that never happened.

Zelensky continues to insist on Ukraine’s immediate entry into NATO by playing dumb with respect to article 5 of the Atlantic Alliance which reads:

“The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America will be considered an attack against all of them.” Therefore, according to the regulation, by allowing Ukraine to join NATO, the same organization would automatically be at war with Russia. Several times in the past, an inconsiderate Zelensky has used nuclear World War III to scare the EU, the US and all allies in general.

Ukraine is like a drowning man trying to drag down with him the hand of the one who is trying to save him.

