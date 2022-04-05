Ukraine, a children’s hospital hit by Russian bombs

Ukrainian army claims that banned cluster bombs were dropped by Russians on the city of Mykolaiv: it would have been a children’s hospital also hit and there would be several victims, including children. Alarm sirens went off almost all over Ukraine this morning.

Zelensky announced that today he will turn to the UN Security Council Regarding the massacres of civilians in Bucha, the speech at the UN headquarters should begin at 10:00, New York time, 16 in Italy. Yesterday the Ukrainian president visited the city, accusing the Russian soldiers of being “butchers”. A torture chamber was also found, with the corpses of 5 civilians with their hands tied behind their backs. Biden calls for a trial of Putin for war crimes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces “of killing and torturing more than 300 civilians” in the city of Bucha, the town on the outskirts of Kiev abandoned in recent days by soldiers from Moscow and where evidence was discovered of what Kiev considers Russian war crimes. “We just started an investigation about everything the occupiers have done, “Zelensky said in the new message to the country.

“At the moment, there is information on more than three hundred people killed and tortured in Bucha alone. It is likely that the list of victims will be much larger when the entire city is checked. And this is just a city “.” It turns out that the number of casualties made by the Russians could be even higher in Borodyanka and some other liberated cities: what the occupiers have done in many villages in the liberated areas of Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy regions, not seen since the Nazi occupation 80 years ago “, added Zelensky, who promised that “everything is being done to find the Russian soldiers involved in these crimes”.

Zelensky: “The Russians will try to hide the traces of the crimes”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that, now that the world has learned of the crimes committed in the Kiev region, Russian soldiers will try to hide the traces of their actions. He said it in the new video message to the country. “We must also be aware that following the announcement of the mass murder of civilians in the Kiev region, occupants may have a different attitude against their crimes in another part of our country.

They are already trying to hide their guilt in the mass murders in Mariupol. They’ll do dozens of interviews, re-edited tapes, kill people on purpose so that it looks like someone else killed them. Probably now the occupiers will try to hide the traces of their crimes. They didn’t do it in Bucha when they retired, but in another area it’s probably possible “.

Zelensky informs von der Leyen about Bucha events and thanks for EU assistance

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a telephone conversation with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. According to reports from the Ukrainian head of state, the president was “informed of inhuman crimes committed by the aggressors in the suburbs of Kiev “, a clear reference to the bodies of civilians found especially in Bucha following the withdrawal of the Russian military.

“We agreed that all guilty must be punished! “, Zelensky added on Twitter.” I appreciated the speed of the EU in providing financial and technical assistance to a joint investigative group “, concluded the Ukrainian president. Ukraine: Zelensky,” 300 killed in Bucha, elsewhere it will be ‘ worse”.