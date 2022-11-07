Russian attacks destroyed 1/3 of the power plants and caused daily blackouts across the country.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians about alleged “Mass Attacks” from Russia to the country’s energy infrastructure. In a video posted on his profile on telegram on Sunday (6.Oct.2022), Zelensky stated that Russia would need Ukrainian missiles to carry out the attacks.

“We also understand that the terrorist state is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure. First, energy. In particular, for this, Russia needs Iranian missiles. We are preparing to respond.”said the Ukrainian leader.

Since October Ukraine has been suffering from damage to its energy structure. The attacks have already destroyed nearly 1/3 of the country’s power plants, which are increasingly suffering from daily blackouts.

Last Thursday (Nov 3) Ukrainian state nuclear power generation company, Energoatom, issued a statement saying that Russian bombings damaged the infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in the south-east of the country.

The adviser to the presidency of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, stated in his profile on twitter that the country must continue to resist the Russian offensive through air defense.

In Kiev, Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged people to leave the capital in the event of a complete blackout. In an interview with the channel United NewsKlitschko said residents should prepare by buying electric seats and warm clothes and, in the event of a total blackout, migrating to the interior of the country.