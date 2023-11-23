Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

In an interview, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy speaks about several assassination attempts on his person. Moscow also has plans to overthrow him.

Kyiv – The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky According to his own statements, he survived a series of Russian assassination attempts. In an interview with the tabloid The Sun He said there had been so many attempts on his life that he could no longer count them.

Since the Russian military invaded… Ukraine Almost two years ago there were many attempts to assassinate the head of state. Asked how many attempts Russia had made to assassinate him, Zelensky replied: “I don’t know, I really don’t know. I think no less than five, six… no less.”

Russia plans to overthrow Zelensky

The assassination attempts are like Covid-19. “The first time is very interesting when it is the first time, and after that it is like Covid,” the Ukrainian president said. “At first people don’t know what to do with it, and it’s very scary.” Later, it was just intelligence information that another group had come to Ukraine to try to do this.

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, reports on Russian assassination attempts. (Archive photo) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

In the interview, Zelensky also claimed that Russia was still trying to overthrow him. The code name of the mission to overthrow him from power was “Maidan 3”. The deadline for this alleged operation is the end of this year. Russia I will use all the resources I have to achieve this.

Murder plans against Zelenskyj have so far been thwarted

Had in August Ukrainian secret services arrested a woman – on suspicion of having supported Russia in a planned assassination attempt on Zelensky. The arrested woman is said to have worked in the camp of a Ukrainian military base, as the Ukrainian service SBU announced on Monday (August 7). Allegedly she tried to find out details about the schedule and process of Zelensky’s visit to the Mykolaiv region Ukraine war to obtain.

The SBU secret service said the woman had collected relevant information about Zelenskyj’s plans for Russian secret services. She is said to have helped Russia “prepare a heavy air strike on the Mykolaiv region.” The SBU also released a blurry photo of the woman held by agents, as well as text messages and handwritten notes about military activities.