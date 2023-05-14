with videoWith the support of the Western countries, Russia’s defeat will be ‘irreversible’ this year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a press conference during his visit to Berlin on Sunday. Zelensky believes in the success of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Zelensky thanked Germany for its military support to his country. The German government has promised Kyiv an arms package of 2.7 billion. That should help Ukraine in the long-awaited counter-offensive. It will not be aimed at conquering Russian territory, but at reconquering the occupied Ukrainian regions. “We are ready for success.”

According to the Ukrainian president, his people have great confidence in the counter-offensive that is expected later this spring. At the same time, he is willing to talk to Russia about ending the war, but without any concessions. “We are ready to discuss proposals for peace, but they must be based on Ukraine’s peace plan.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also open to a peace agreement. “But that doesn’t mean we just shut down the conflict and accept a peace dictated by Russia.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the reception with military honors at the Federal Chancellery. ©AFP



After a conversation with Zelensky, Scholz promised that German support for Ukraine will not decrease: “I have said it several times and I will say it again today: we will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary.” He also said Zelensky’s visit to Berlin “sends a strong signal.” “Those responsible for this war will be brought to justice.”

Forever grateful

Zelensky, in turn, said that the German aid “saves Ukrainian lives” and that “Kyiv Berlin will be forever grateful.” He stressed that Western allies should not fear that Kyiv will carry out attacks on Russian territory with the weapons it receives. “We are not attacking Russia,” he said. “We are liberating our lawful territory.”

Zelensky with Chancellor Olaf Scholz © REUTERS



Prize received

Zelensky paid a breakfast visit to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday. The head of state then spoke privately with Chancellor Scholz. This afternoon they will fly together to Aachen, where Zelensky will receive the Charlemagne Prize. See also Hill Jump | Jenny Rautionaho made an effort for 12th place in the Mäkicup

The visit to Germany, Zelensky’s first since the beginning of the Russian invasion, began last night. “I’m already in Berlin,” he reported on Twitter at 00:36, including the most important program points for him in a nutshell. ‘Weapons. Powerful package. Antiaircraft. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Safety.’ Shortly before, he had landed at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER) with a German Air Force plane. The Airbus A319 had picked him up in Rome on Saturday evening, after his visit to President Sergio Mattarella, Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis.

Once in German airspace, two Luftwaffe Eurofighters escorted the aircraft with Zelensky to Berlin. “It is a great honor for us to greet the President of Ukraine,” the Air Force’s social media team tweeted over photos of the Airbus and one of the German fighter jets.



After landing, a column of police vehicles, limousines and even an armored car gave the impression that Zelensky would be taken by road to his hotel in Berlin’s inner city, but according to German media, this was a ‘diversion’. For security reasons – the highest security level has been declared for the visit – the Ukrainian president was taken by army helicopters to the Bendlerblock, the headquarters of the German Ministry of Defense in the Tiergarten district. It is also a memorial to the military resistance against Adolf Hitler, because the assassination attempt on the Führer was prepared in the building complex at the beginning of the 1940s.

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier watches as his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky signs the guest book at his official residence Bellevue Palace in Berlin. ©AFP



Guestbook

From the defense complex, Zelensky was reportedly taken by road to a nearby hotel. The location has been kept secret for security reasons. The Ukrainian president had breakfast at around 09:00 on Sunday morning Bild am Sonntag not in his hotel, but in nearby Bellevue Castle, the official residence of German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (67). The visit started with the signing of the guestbook, as can be seen on the photos. See also Inspectorate investigates Oldenzaal explosion: "Mechanic may have a very big problem"

In that guestbook, Zelensky thanked Germany for its support for Ukraine. “During the most difficult period in Ukraine’s modern history, Germany has proved to be our true friend and reliable ally, resolutely standing on the side of the Ukrainian people in the struggle to defend freedom and democratic values,” Zelensky wrote in English. , as can be seen in a photo released by the office of the Federal President. “Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe.”



Quote

During the most difficult period in Ukraine’s modern history, Germany has proven to be our true friend and reliable ally Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky also personally thanked Steinmeier. “Thank you, Mr. Federal President, for your personal support to Ukraine and your hospitality,” he wrote. The Ukrainian president then thanked the German people for their “fantastic solidarity”. In German he wrote: ‘Thank you Germany!’

©AFP



Military support

The meeting with Steinmeier was followed by a ‘reception with military honour’ by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (64). In his office on the top floor of the Federal Chancellery, with a view of the Reichstag, the two ministers spoke ‘in private’. It was almost certainly about the subjects that Zelensky briefly described in his tweet: ‘Weapons. Powerful package. Antiaircraft. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Safety.’

Volodymyr Zelensky checks his cell phone after visiting Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. ©AFP



During a joint press conference afterwards, Zelensky expressed his appreciation for the military aid package worth 2.7 billion euros that Germany announced on Saturday. The military support package, the largest to date, includes the provision of air defense systems, main battle tanks and armored vehicles, artillery ammunition and reconnaissance drones.

Zelensky said his country believes in the success of the planned counter-offensive. “We are poised for success,” the president said. He added that Ukraine is ready to discuss peace proposals, but they must be based on Kyiv’s peace plan.

Chancellor Scholz added that Ukraine is ready for peace, but that this cannot mean ending the conflict and accepting an agreement dictated by Russia. “Russia must withdraw its troops, it will not work otherwise,” he said.

Scholz called the Ukrainian president’s visit a “strong signal” and stressed that Germany will support Ukraine “as long as it is necessary”. He also said that the Federal Republic stands with its partners “to hold Russia accountable for its misdeeds.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walk past the military guard of honor at the Federal Chancellery. In the background the Reichstag. ©AFP



Charlemagne Prize

After lunch, Scholz and Zelensky are flown to Aachen. Initially there was talk that this would happen with the Airbus of the German government, but according to the latest reports, both ministers will travel separately in police helicopters. “The Air Force ensures that the route is safe,” it says. In the German city, about 5 kilometers from Vaals, he receives the Charlemagne Prize. The prize is awarded annually to individuals or organizations for their services to promote European integration.

Aachen was the center of Charlemagne’s empire in the early Middle Ages. He is regarded as the first founder of the ‘European evening land’. Past winners include Konrad Adenauer, the first Chancellor of Germany after World War II, British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill, French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman (founding father of the European Coal and Steel Community, the ECSC) and the Commission of the European Community.

