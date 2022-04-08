Overview: situation in Borodyanka ‘worse’ than in Butja, EU bans Russian coal These are the main developments from Thursday evening and the night from Thursday to Friday: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the situation in the Ukrainian town of Borodjanka “significantly worse” than the one in nearby Butsha, where the murder of civilians has shocked the world over the past week. Zelensky said so in a video message on the Telegram messaging service. Rescuers search for bodies in the rubble of apartment buildings in Borodjanka after Russian soldiers withdrew.

Zelensky: situation in Borodyanka 'significantly worse' than in Butcha Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the situation in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka is "significantly worse" than that in nearby Butsha, where the killing of civilians has shocked the world over the past week. Zelensky said this in a video message on the Telegram messaging service, Reuters reports. "Work to clear the debris in Borodyanka has begun," Zelensky said of the site about 25 kilometers northwest of Butya. Rescuers search for bodies in the rubble of apartment buildings. "It's much worse there. More victims of the Russian occupiers." Zelensky gave no further details and provided no evidence that Russia was responsible for civilian deaths in the place. According to local authorities, more than 300 people were killed by Russian soldiers in Butya, 35 kilometers northwest of Kiev. About fifty of them were said to have been executed. Moscow denies targeting civilians. A salvage worker walks past buildings in Borodjanka destroyed by shelling during the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Photo Marko Djurica / Reuters