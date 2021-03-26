President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the country’s national security strategy aimed at NATO membership. The document was published on Thursday, March 25, at website President of Ukraine.

It is noted that earlier the bill was approved by the Ukrainian Cabinet. The document notes that the country should follow the principles of “containment, stability and interaction”, which together should ensure the “security, sovereignty and integrity” of the country, writes NSN…

Among other things, the new strategy provides for the continuation of Ukraine’s integration into NATO, the European space.

The document also states that the country is ready to contain aggression, and that the strategy provides for the active participation of Kiev in international operations to maintain peace and security.

The strategy also determines that the military security of the country is the comprehensive defense of Ukraine, the TV channel notes. “Star”… The document says that “the comprehensive defense of Ukraine <...> is not aimed at achieving military parity with the Russian Federation.”

As the site writes kp.ru, in addition, it is planned to transfer the Ukrainian army to a contract basis, as well as refusal from military service with compulsory service in the military reserve.

On March 20, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina said that Ukraine needs an action plan for NATO membership in order to understand where the alliance sees it in a ten-year perspective.

Ukraine is the sixth country to receive NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partnership status. This allows it to gain greater access to internal NATO programs and military exercises, but without guarantees of the country’s entry into the alliance.