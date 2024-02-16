The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, signed security agreements with Germany and France this Friday, February 16, at a key moment for kyiv, which faces difficulties in repelling the Russian invasion and in which aid from Washington remains frozen. Through the agreement with France, Paris pledged to deliver more weapons, train soldiers and send up to €3 billion in military aid to kyiv this year to help the country in its war against Russia. Zelensky's tour was marked by the announcement of the death in prison of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny.

On a European tour, marked by the announcement of the death in prison of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, Zelensky signed crucial agreements with the head of the German government, Olaf Scholz, and with the French president, Emmanuel Macron.

From Berlin, Scholz described as “historic” the security agreement signed with Zelensky to support his country “as long as necessary”, when Ukraine prepares to enter the third year of war against Russia this month.

“Today we send a very clear message to the Russian president: we will not relax our support for Ukraine,” warned the German leader.

This same Friday, The Ukrainian president moved to Paris, where he met with President Emmanuel Macron, who reiterated France's determination to provide sustained support to Ukraine and its people.

The bilateral security agreement provides a framework for long-term humanitarian and financial aid, as well as support for reconstruction and military assistance. Diplomatic sources indicated that France plans to allocate a fund of more than 200 million dollars for civil projects to be carried out by French companies.

In a press conference at the Elysee Palace, headquarters of the Executive, after signing the bilateral security agreement, Macron stated that Russia, a country that invaded Ukraine in February 2022, “has been in the wrong for two years and, especially in recent months, has accumulated and hardened all its aggressive postures, not only against Ukraine, but against everyone.

After visits to Berlin and Paris, Zelensky plans to address Munich Security Conferencewhere he is expected to give a speech on Saturday, his office said Thursday.

Volodimir Zelensky and Olaf Scholz, on February 16, 2024, in Berlin, during the signing of a security agreement between Ukraine and Germany. © John MacDougall, AFP

kyiv is seeking to be part of NATO, especially as it faces a two-year-old Russian invasion, and has been in talks since July to establish these bilateral agreements.

This diplomatic tour is crucial for Zelensky given the deterioration on the Ukrainian front and when his armed forces need soldiers, weapons and ammunition.

In addition, Republican legislators have been blocking $60 billion in US aid, which kyiv needs, for weeks.

With AFP