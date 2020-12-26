Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday signed the law on the state budget of Ukraine for 2021. This was reported by the press service of the head of state.

The document was approved by the Verkhovna Rada on December 15. The budget has a deficit of 5.5% of GDP.

It is noted that the state budget revenues amount to UAH 1.084 trillion ($ 37.25 billion), expenditures – UAH 1.320 trillion ($ 45.36 billion), and the maximum deficit is UAH 246.6 billion (UAH 8.47 billion).

Zelensky’s press service added that 267 billion hryvnias ($ 9.19 billion) are allocated for security and defense in this budget. Health care accounts for almost 160 billion hryvnia ($ 5.5 billion), and the development of education and science – about 170 billion hryvnia ($ 5.84 billion). The document provides for an average monthly salary of 13.6 thousand hryvnia (about $ 485).

Earlier, the first deputy chairman of the committee on finance, tax and customs policy of the Verkhovna Rada, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reported that a “huge hole” had formed in the budget of Ukraine for 2020, and the country was left without money.