In Ukraine, from September 1 of this year, the minimum wage will increase from $ 170 to about $ 183. The corresponding document on changes to the state budget was signed by the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, reports press service office of the president.

It is noted that the law “On the state budget of Ukraine for 2020” was previously supported by the Verkhovna Rada. Thus, 295 parliamentarians voted for an increase in the minimum wage.

According to the government’s plan, from September 1, the minimum wage will increase to 5 thousand hryvnia, from January 2021 – up to 6 thousand hryvnia (about $ 220), and from July 1 – up to 6.5 thousand hryvnia ($ 237).

As the press service emphasized, Zelensky initiated this law in order to improve the quality of life of citizens by increasing the income level of the working population.

