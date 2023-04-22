President of Ukraine Zelensky signed a law banning names associated with the Russian Federation and the USSR

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law banning geographical names associated with Russia and the USSR. This is reported on site Verkhovna Rada.

The Ukrainian parliament previously supported the “decolonization law”, it is noted that it was returned signed by the head of state.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on March 21. According to the Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko, it is forbidden to assign names to geographical objects that “exalt, perpetuate, propagate or symbolize Russia.”

In early April, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov proposed to rename Sevastopol to “object No. 6”. He added that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine would later decide on a new name for the city. In his opinion, such a measure will destroy all existing historical associations of Sevastopol with the city of Russian military glory.