Zelensky spoke about the signing of three decrees on the introduction of new sanctions against the Russians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message in his Telegramchannel spoke about the signing of decrees enacting new sanctions against the Russians.

“Today there are new decisions of our state regarding sanctions against those who are involved in or help Russia to wage war,” he said.

The head of state specified that he had signed three decrees to implement the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of the country. He added that a number of representatives of the sports sector, as well as those who allegedly help maintain mercenary structures in Russia, will fall under the restrictions.

Earlier, Zelensky, after the adoption of a new, tenth package of European Union (EU) anti-Russian sanctions, called for increased pressure on Moscow. According to him, Kyiv expects decisive steps from the EU against the Russian state corporation Rosatom and the nuclear industry, as well as increased pressure on Russian banks and military personnel.