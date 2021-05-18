President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, May 18, signed a decree according to which access to at least 12 Ukrainian TV channels will be provided for the country’s population, including in territories not controlled by Kiev. Document published on website head of state.

The decree brings into force the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine dated May 14, 20201 “On certain measures to ensure information security.” For its implementation, it is planned to allocate about $ 18 million.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov said that the NSDC had decided to create a multiplex, which would provide free access to at least 12 digital channels to residents of the entire country, including uncontrolled territories.

The corresponding decision of the NSDC is also published on the website.

“To develop and approve a program to improve the defense capability and security of the state in terms of the material and technical support of the construction by the operator – the Concern of Radio Broadcasting, Radio Communication and Television, which is under the control of the administration of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, the national digital multichannel television network MX-7, providing for the involvement of funds in the amount of 490.0 million hryvnia (almost $ 18 million) under state guarantees, ”the text of the document says.

In addition, the National Council of Ukraine for Television and Radio Broadcasting was recommended to take measures to demonopolize the digital television sphere and complete the process of involving the Concern of Radio Broadcasting, Radio Communication and Television to perform the functions of a digital broadcasting operator.

On February 2, Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the introduction of restrictions against the TV and radio company 112 Ukraine, its regional channels Ariadna TV, TV Vybor, New Format, Partner TV and Leader TV, as well as the company “News 24 hours” (NewsOne TV channel). The President of Ukraine explained his decision by the fight against “propaganda”.

Since February 3, the TV channels “112 Ukraine”, NewsOne and ZIK have stopped broadcasting. On the same day, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine sent a request to the administration of the YouTube video hosting service with the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to block Ukrainian TV channels.