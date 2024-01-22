Zelensky signed a decree “On the territories of the Russian Federation historically inhabited by Ukrainians”

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that he signed a decree “On the territories of the Russian Federation historically inhabited by Ukrainians.” Its on Monday, January 22, quotes publication “Ukrainian Truth”.

According to the politician, the document will be “the return of the truth about the historical past for the sake of the Ukrainian future.” At the same time, the Ukrainian leader did not specify what the decree was about. It is not yet on the website of the President's office.

In December 2023, Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on new anti-Russian sanctions. The sanctions list includes more than 180 individuals and the same number of legal entities. Responsibility for the implementation of the decision rests with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov.