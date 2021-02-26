Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the preparation of an international summit within the framework of the Crimean Platform, aimed at returning the peninsula to Ukrainian jurisdiction. Reported by RIA News Friday, February 26th.

“Today I signed a decree on certain measures aimed at de-occupation and reintegration of the Crimean peninsula. In particular, the government has been entrusted with organizing and launching the Crimean Platform, ”Zelensky said.

Related materials

The document also provides for “measures to develop and support the Crimean Tatar language, culture and protection of the rights of Crimean residents.”

Earlier on February 26, Zelensky turned to Russia. According to him, in order to end the hatred between Ukrainians and Russians, Russia must “return” Crimea. “Seven years ago our heart was ripped out. We will never forget who did it, and we will never forget who allowed it to be done, ”the Ukrainian leader said.

In January, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba announced that in the near future he would send Russia an invitation to participate in the work of the international “Crimean Platform” dedicated to the “de-occupation” of the peninsula. The corresponding summit is scheduled for May 2021 in Kiev.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the region’s residents who voted supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the US refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these charges and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.