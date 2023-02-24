Volodymyr Zelenskyy conducted a tour of the premises where he has been living since the beginning of the SVO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arranged a video tour of the premises that became his home after the start of a special military operation (SVO). Reportage came out on the Ukrainian TV channel “1 + 1”.

The once popular in Russia TV presenter and traveler Dmitry Komarov came to visit the president. Together with the film crew, he visited the bedroom and bathroom located in one of the premises of the Office of the President of Ukraine. “Yes, I spent both February 23 and 24 here,” Zelensky said, conducting a tour for journalists.

On February 24, Zelensky said that Ukraine was preparing for military steps to seize Crimea. He also once again rejected the possibility of peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier, in an interview with BBC News, Zelensky, answering a question about negotiations with Russia, said that he lacked confidence in the Russian leader.