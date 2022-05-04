Zelensky said his country would not accept an agreement with Moscow that would allow Russian forces to remain in occupied territory.

Speaking Wednesday to participants in the summit of the executive board of the “Wall Street Journal”, Zelensky added that Ukrainian forces prevented a Russian attack in what he described as the first phase of the conflict.

In the second stage, the president said that Ukraine will expel Russian forces from its territory, and in the third stage it will move to restore its complete territorial integrity.

Zelensky said he would not accept a ceasefire agreement that would allow Russian forces to remain in their current positions, adding: “We will not accept a frozen conflict,” but he did not elaborate.

He also warned of Ukraine being drawn into a “diplomatic quagmire” like the 2015 peace agreement for eastern Ukraine brokered by France and Germany.

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea and threw its support behind a separatist rebellion in Ukraine’s industrial heartland in the east called Donbass, and Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and the independence of the separatist regions were key conditions for a cessation of hostilities.

Zelensky stressed that Putin must agree to meet him to negotiate any agreement to end the fighting.