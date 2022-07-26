Zelensky announced the need to return the territory of Ukraine in three to six weeks

Kyiv wants to return the territories that have come under Russian control within the next three to six weeks. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, writes Politico.

Addressing the delegation of the American Congress, he pointed out that it would be much more difficult to do this later. “The next weeks are crucial,” Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, quoted the Ukrainian leader as saying.

The US military believes that Ukraine has not yet lost the Donbass

The United States is confident that Ukraine can still return the Donbass. This opinion was expressed by the Chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces (AF) General Mark Milley.

Is Donbas lost? No, he’s not lost yet. Mark Milley Chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces

He noted that Russia “has achieved a certain incremental tactical success in the Donbass.” However, according to him, Moscow “failed to achieve its strategic and operational goals,” and in the Donbass the fighting is attrition.

Related materials:

In turn, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pointed out that the conflict in Ukraine is at a decisive stage. The Pentagon chief noted that at the moment, American support for Kyiv is of vital importance and should be urgent. “Russia thinks it can outlive Ukraine, outlive us. But this is only the most recent of Russia’s miscalculations,” he said. Austin pledged that the US and allies will continue to find innovative ways to provide long-term support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF). “We will adjust our assistance to ensure that Ukraine has the technology, ammunition and just the firepower to defend itself,” he concluded.

Eastern Ukrainian regions refuse to return under the control of Kyiv

The authorities of the Zaporozhye region ruled out the return of the region under the control of the Kyiv authorities. This was stated by Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration. “Zelensky and his gang should not see the Zaporozhye region as their ears,” he said, stressing that the region would never return to their control. Kyiv, he believes, is apparently not given to understand that “all their problems are from their own anger, hatred and dehumanization.” Rogov also spoke about plans to completely liberate the region from Ukrainian forces. He explained that this goal must be met, including in the interests of security. “If at least somewhere a small piece is left under the control of the Zelensky regime, then the threat of a terrorist threat will not go anywhere,” the official said.

See also Mohammed bin Rashid receives the ruler of Australia at Expo 2020 Dubai Related materials:

In turn, the deputy head of the regional administration of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, has repeatedly stated that the region plans to hold a referendum on joining the region to Russia. According to him, the voting “will take place under any circumstances in a legal field and no one will interfere with its conduct.” Stremousov explained that the attempts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to shell the region are connected with the desire to disrupt the plebiscite on determining the statehood of the Kherson region.

First Deputy Minister of Information of the Donetsk People’s Republic Daniil Bezsonov promised that the territory of the DPR would be completely freed from the presence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until the end of August this year. The official explained that he was expressing only his personal conviction on this matter, but assured that the enemy would inevitably leave the region, including from cities not yet controlled by the allied forces.