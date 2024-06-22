Today, Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent an urgent appeal to his allies from Western countries.

In his evening video speech, Zelensky called on Ukraine’s Western allies to deliver the military aid they had promised “without delay so that the agreements we reached with (US) President Biden can be achieved.”

The Ukrainian president added that Russia used more than 2,400 guided bombs in Ukraine this June, including about 700 in Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city after the capital, Kiev.

Western countries, led by the United States, pledged to send more weapons, especially air defense systems and F-16 aircraft, to Ukraine.