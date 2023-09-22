The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, obtained guarantees this Thursday in Washington that he will receive more air defense weapons against Russiabut without obtaining the long-range missiles it wanted for its counteroffensive.

The announcement occurred during the visit that the Ukrainian president made to that city to try to convince his counterpart Joe Bidenbut above all to the Congress of the United States, to continue providing military and financial aid.

Zelensky, during a press conference, recalled the need to strengthen the air defenses of his Army, a request that came hours after Russia bombed several towns in the country. “When it comes to weapons, I hope we talk about everything with a special emphasis on air defenses,” he said.

Despite the approval given by the United States to send more anti-aircraft defenses, kyiv did not obtain the ATACM long-range missiles which he was requesting because Washington fears a further escalation of war with Moscow.

Biden, however, promised Zelensky that he will “make sure the world stands with Ukraine” against the Russian invasion, a statement that must be read in a broader context due to the atmosphere in which this visit by the Ukrainian leader took place.

In Washington, feelings have changed since the president visited the capital on December 21, 2022 for the first time since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February of the same year. The atmosphere of urgency has faded and the Republican opposition has taken control of the lower house.

However, Zelensky, who also paid a visit to the Capitol this Thursday, still received applause from the congressmen., according to Democratic Senator Chris Murphy. While Republican Michael McCaul, head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, stated that Zelensky “was winning” on the ground.

And the announcement of the shipment of new anti-aircraft defenses occurs despite the arduous negotiations with the Republicans in Congress, whose head in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has been under pressure for several days from a wing of his party to cut supply to Kiev.

Everything is also complicated by the very short-term risk of budget paralysis in the United States, if congressmen do not reach an agreement before October 1 on at least a provisional finance law. The negotiations come up against, in part, the budget dedicated to military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

It is “vital” that Congress disburse the $24 billion requested by the executive to support the Ukrainians, said John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council. The American president is aware of the danger of losing momentum as the war drags on and winter approaches.



And more than 18 months after the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine fears fatigue in American and European public opinion, which is already criticizing the slowness of the counteroffensive. In fact, tensions with Poland recently grew and several criticisms of its military strategy became known.

“Russia will probably use this time to dig even more (trenches) and build new fortifications to prepare for spring,” said Margo Grosberg, head of Estonia’s secret services, in an interview with The Insider portal.

“It is clear, even to those who most strongly support Ukraine, that this war may last until 2024 or even 2025,” confirmed Mick Ryan, a retired Australian general.

In addition to the United States, support from European countries for Ukraine could weaken as the months go by for what is already predicted to be a long-lasting conflict. And, in fact, some fissures have already begun to appear among the bloc of allies.

Poland, which until now is one of Kiev’s main allies, “urgently” summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in Warsaw on Wednesday after Zelensky declared at the UN that “some countries feign their solidarity and indirectly support Russia.”

The Ukrainian leader’s harsh statements came in the wake of Poland’s ban on importing Ukrainian grains to protect its own farmers. And after those words, the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, questioned whether his country would continue to deliver weapons to Ukraine, something that was later qualified by the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda. The truth is that the episode opens new questions among Westerners.

