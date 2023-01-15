Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned the “cowardly silence” of the Russian people after the missile attack on a building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro that killed 30 people.

In his usual late-night message, Zelensky said Ukraine had received messages of support from several countries around the world after the attack, which took place on Saturday.

He then began to speak in Russian and stated that he wanted to address Russians who “even now could not utter a few words of condemnation in the face of this terror”.

“Your cowardly silence, your attempt to wait, will only end when one day those same terrorists come after you,” Zelensky declared.

According to the president, among the victims of the attack was a 15-year-old girl, and two children were orphaned.

Rescue teams are still looking for about 30 people missing, he added.