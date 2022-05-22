Ukrainian president ordered the release of fighters who were in Azovstal to continue negotiations

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian invasion will only end through diplomacy. The statement was given in an interview with the Ukrainian broadcaster. United News TVwhich aired on Saturday (May 21, 2022).

The war “it will be bloody, there will be fighting, but it will end, for sure, through diplomacy” said Zelensky. “Discussions between Ukraine and Russia are sure to happen. I don’t know in what format: with intermediaries, without them, in a wider circle, or at the presidential level”, he added.

Zelensky said a condition for the negotiations to continue is the security of the Ukrainian military evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol. “The most important thing for me is to save as many people and soldiers as possible.”

“There are things we can only achieve at the negotiating table. We want everything to come back [a ser como era antes]something Russia does not want” said the Ukrainian president.

MARIUpol

On Friday (May 20), Russia declared “full release” from the city of Mariupol. Days earlier, on Tuesday (May 17), the Ukrainian military announced the withdrawal of its troops from Azovstal, the last point of resistance in the city. Thus, after months of bombing, Mariupol came under Russian control.

“The ‘Mariupol’ garrison fulfilled its combat mission,” the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement on the Facebook. “The supreme military command ordered the commanders of the units in Azovstal to save the lives of the personnel… the defenders of Mariupol are the heroes of our time”, he added.

In the interview, Zelensky promised that Ukrainian fighters “will be brought back home”.

The capture of Mariupol was a key objective for Moscow.